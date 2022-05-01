First International Culinary Festival in Azerbaijan’s Shusha is great celebration – ambassador

Posted on 5 mins ago by
Published by
Azer News

By Trend The First International Culinary Festival in Shusha is a great holiday, which became possible through our glorious Victory [achieved in the second Karabakh war], People’s Artist, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Azerbaijan to Russia Polad Bulbuloglu told reporters, Trend reports. “May our martyrs’ souls rest in peace. We all are happy for being in Karabakh today. Everything is beautiful on this land,” said Polad Bulbuloglu. The First Shusha International Culinary Festival is organized by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and the State Tourism Agency. The festival is being he…

Read More

RELATED ARTICLES
First International Culinary Festival in Azerbaijan’s Shusha is great celebration – ambassador
5 mins ago
Azerbaijan to commission Barda-Aghdam railway in 2023
5 hours ago
Danish cyclist dies in Iraqi Kurdistan landmine blast
19 hours ago
Turkey confirms 1,253 daily COVID-19 cases
19 hours ago
Best moments from grandiose first international food festival in Shusha
20 hours ago
DC Diners, Meet Your Four New Michelin-Starred Restaurants
1 day ago

Calendar

May 2022
M T W T F S S
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031  

Archives

Categories

Proudly powered by WordPress | Theme: BuzzNews by spiderbuzz.