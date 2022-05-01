First International Culinary Festival in Azerbaijan’s Shusha is great celebration – ambassador

Published by

Azer News

By Trend The First International Culinary Festival in Shusha is a great holiday, which became possible through our glorious Victory [achieved in the second Karabakh war], People’s Artist, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Azerbaijan to Russia Polad Bulbuloglu told reporters, Trend reports. “May our martyrs’ souls rest in peace. We all are happy for being in Karabakh today. Everything is beautiful on this land,” said Polad Bulbuloglu. The First Shusha International Culinary Festival is organized by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and the State Tourism Agency. The festival is being he…

