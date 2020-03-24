FinPoints Partners with Doo Tech to Provide Cutting-Edge Fintech

Delivering Trusted, Market-Tested Technology

HONG KONG, March 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — FinPoints today announced its partnership with internationally renowned fintech provider Doo Tech. This partnership will facilitate the enhancement and strengthening of FinPoints’ offerings with the resources of a long-time fintech giant, perfectly complementing its independent product development.

FinPoints conducts independent research and development to create the next generation trading system as well as to enable high capacity and ultra-low latency trading in a secure and trusted environment. Its network ecosystem empowers institutional and retail traders with competitive solutions. Its products and services offer enhanced flexibility and customisation options to adapt to each clients’ business strategy, achieving greater results.

FinPoints enables financial companies to move towards a more robust technology. Through helping clients identify areas of infrastructure development that are crucial to increasing revenue gains, speed, reliability and efficiency, FinPoints brings sustainable, competitive advantages.

About FinPoints:

FinPoints is a leading global fintech provider that combines technology and the power of innovation to transform the global financial industry. We offer a wide range of comprehensive and advance solutions that propel its clients to increase revenue, reduce cost, minimise risk, and stand out among their rivals in the trading environment. We specialise in providing technological solutions on foreign exchange, securities, and futures. For more than two decades, we have been providing and developing an institutional-grade trading platform technology service.

Singapore-based with branches in Hong Kong, London, Taipei and Kuala Lumpur, our technology and global insight application have benefitted successful companies worldwide. FinPoints helps companies to thrive in the fast-changing fintech industry.

About Doo Tech:

Doo Tech is a leading fintech developer dedicated to serving the financial industry. With leading-edge technology, Doo Tech provides cutting-edge expertise and a one-stop solution for financial institutions. Cutting-edge technology with an ultra-low latency trading environment and multi-asset arrangement, Doo Tech can advance your workflow management and efficiency dramatically. Outstanding customer service consistently executes customised support, bringing your business to the next level. With service centres in Hong Kong, London, Taipei and Kuala Lumpur with professional knowledge and technology expertise, Doo Tech is dedicated to delivering a consistently high level of service for clients and business partners.

