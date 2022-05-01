Finland seeks to reassure Russia about NATO bid

Posted on 6 mins ago by
Published by
AFP

Kyiv (Ukraine) (AFP) – Finland on Saturday sought to allay Moscow’s fears about its bid to join NATO, as fierce fighting raged in Ukraine’s east, slowing down a hoped-for Russian advance. Wives and parents of Ukrainian fighters trapped in the bowels of a besieged steel plant in the country’s south meanwhile made a desperate appeal to China to help secure their release.  And the G7 vowed to further turn the screw on the Kremlin with fresh sanctions, pledging never to recognise the borders it was attempting to redraw through destructive force.  One of Europe’s fiercest conflicts since World War …

Read More

RELATED ARTICLES
Finland seeks to reassure Russia about NATO bid
6 mins ago
Azerbaijani-Turkish solidarity during 2020 Karabakh war was shown on social media – official
3 hours ago
High-level meeting of Organization of Turkic States on media, information being held in Istanbul
5 hours ago
Association of Ombudsmen and National Human Rights Institutions of Turkic States established
7 hours ago
Ukraine seeks evacuation of wounded fighters as war rages on
7 hours ago
#VisitBurundi: Influencers trying to remake their nation’s image
14 hours ago

Calendar

May 2022
M T W T F S S
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031  

Archives

Categories

Proudly powered by WordPress | Theme: BuzzNews by spiderbuzz.