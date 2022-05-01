Finland and Sweden move to brink of NATO membership

Posted on 1 min ago by
Published by
DPA

Finland’s legislature voted 188-8 on Tuesday to approve a bid for NATO membership, the same day as Sweden’s foreign minister signed her country’s application. The two nations have accelerated moves to join the Western defence alliance following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Finland borders Russia, while traditionally neutral Sweden has seen a groundswell of public support for joining the US-led alliance. The Finnish vote, which came after a two-day debate, clears the way for an application for membership. President Sauli Niinistö and Prime Minister Sanna Marin had already declared on Sunday th…

Read More

RELATED ARTICLES
Finland and Sweden move to brink of NATO membership
1 min ago
Azerbaijan, Pakistan discuss cooperation in labor, employment, social protection areas
1 hour ago
Iran state TV air footage of French couple accused of spying
2 hours ago
Azerbaijan’s major tobacco company talks lack of some cigarette brands in local market
2 hours ago
Labor migration from Turkey to Azerbaijan significantly decreases
2 hours ago
Sweden and Finland move closer to joining NATO
2 hours ago

Calendar

May 2022
M T W T F S S
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031  

Archives

Categories

Proudly powered by WordPress | Theme: BuzzNews by spiderbuzz.