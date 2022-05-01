Finland and Sweden move to brink of NATO membership

Published by

DPA

Finland’s legislature voted 188-8 on Tuesday to approve a bid for NATO membership, the same day as Sweden’s foreign minister signed her country’s application. The two nations have accelerated moves to join the Western defence alliance following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Finland borders Russia, while traditionally neutral Sweden has seen a groundswell of public support for joining the US-led alliance. The Finnish vote, which came after a two-day debate, clears the way for an application for membership. President Sauli Niinistö and Prime Minister Sanna Marin had already declared on Sunday th…

