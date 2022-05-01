Finland and Sweden move to brink of NATO membership

Published by

DPA

Against the backdrop of the Russian war in Ukraine, Sweden and Finland are jointly setting course for NATO membership. On Wednesday, the Nordic countries plan to submit their applications to NATO. Russia played down the consequences of the two countries possibly joining NATO on Tuesday. “Finland, Sweden and other neutral countries have been taking part in NATO military exercises for many years; NATO takes their territory into account in military planning for movement eastwards,” Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said. “Therefore, in this sense, there is probably not much difference.” Rus…

Read More