FIBA: EuroBasket 2021 moved to 2022

European international basketball championship EuroBasket 2021 has been postponed to 2022 to loosen the sports calendar, FIBA said on Thursday.

Following the world basketball governing body’s executive committee meeting by video conference, FIBA announced the new schedule saying the major tournament will be held between Sept. 1 and 18, 2022.

The postponement of the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games for 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic has created a domino effect in next year’s sports calendar as 2021 will have tournaments such as FIBA Olympic Qualifying Tournaments (June 22-July 4) and Tokyo 2020 (July 23-August 8).

According to FIBA, Women’s EuroBasket will be held on June 17-27, 2021.

“The FIBA Women’s AmeriCup 2021 is rescheduled to June 20-27, 2021, prior to the Tokyo Olympic Games and on similar dates as the FIBA Women’s EuroBasket 2021 (June 17-27 2021),” FIBA stated.

It added that the 2023 Basketball World Cup qualifiers will be held as planned.

Source: Anadolu Agency