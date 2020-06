The Belgian football club KVC Westerlo extended Berke Ozer’s loan deal from Fenerbahce until the end of 2020-2021 season.

The deal was announced by the Turkish football club on Friday, and Fenerbahce wished success to the young goalkeeper for the next season.

The 20-year-old goalkeeper spent the 2019-2020 season on loan at Westerlo and conceded 22 goals in 23 matches for the Belgium’s second tier team.

