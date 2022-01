Published by

Azer News

By Trend On the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the restoration of diplomatic relations between Azerbaijan and Turkey, the Sultan Mehmet Fatih Bridge in Istanbul was lit with the colors of the Azerbaijani flag, Trend reports. The colors of the Azerbaijani flag, which adorned the magnificent view of Istanbul, were met with great sympathy by the onlookers. — Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz

Read More