Factbox-European measures in case Russian gas supply stops

Posted on 23 mins ago by
Published by
Reuters UK

By Nina Chestney (Reuters) – Several European countries are putting plans in place to manage gas supply and even ration power in case Russian gas flows stop amid a stand-off over a demand for payment in roubles. Russia has said it will stop supplying gas if rouble payments are not made, but most European nations have refused. The EU has rules to prevent and respond to disruption to gas supplies, which identify three levels of crisis: an early warning, an alert, and an emergency. Member state are required to have plans in place for how they would mange the impact of a supply disruption at the t…

Read More

RELATED ARTICLES
Factbox-European measures in case Russian gas supply stops
23 mins ago
Mehmet Oz is worth at least $104 million and maybe a lot more, a new report says
14 hours ago
N.J. runner plans epic 2-day, 188-mile trek from High Point to Cape May
20 hours ago
Turkish, Canadian FMs review situation in Ukraine
21 hours ago
New project about Shusha to be presented on television
21 hours ago
Russia’s onslaught of Ukraine triggers Syrian trauma
22 hours ago

Calendar

April 2022
M T W T F S S
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
252627282930  

Archives

Categories

Proudly powered by WordPress | Theme: BuzzNews by spiderbuzz.