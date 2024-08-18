General

Explosion kills 1 in Tel Aviv

ISTANBUL: A man was killed in an explosion in his vehicle in Tel Aviv on Sunday, police and medics said.

Police said the blast occurred as the man was driving a truck on Lod Street in the city. A person was also injured.

Magen David Adom medics said they found the body of a man in his 50s beside the burning truck.

The Times of Israel quoted police sources as saying that the motive was likely criminal and not terror.

Security forces and agencies arrived at the scene and initiated an investigation.

Source : Anadolu Agency

