Explainer: From stability to turmoil – what’s going on in Kazakhstan

Reuters

(Reuters) – Dozens of people have died and thousands have been detained in Kazakhstan over the past week during the worst violence seen in the Central Asian nation since it became independent in the early 1990s. Security forces appeared to have reclaimed the streets of the country’s main city on Friday, a day after Russian paratroopers arrived to help quash the uprising. Here is a snapshot of Kazakhstan, its economy and political system. WHERE IS KAZAKHSTAN AND WHY DOES IT MATTER? Kazakhstan, located between Russia and China and also sharing borders with three other ex-Soviet republics, is the…

