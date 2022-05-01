Expert upbeat about Azerbaijan’s energy potential amid upcoming Baku Energy Forum

Posted on 2 hours ago by
Published by
Azer News

*Azernews’ exclusive interview with leading energy expertIlham Shaban on the upcoming Baku Energy Forum, Azerbaijan’s energypotential, and its role as a gas exporter to the worldmarket.* __– Baku Energy Forum will be held in Azerbaijan on June2-3, what should be expected from the forum, and what issues willbe discussed?__ The detailed agenda of the forum can be seen on the website ofIteca Caspian, but I will describe it briefly. Usually, there areRussian and Kazakh guests here. It is very rare when someone fromTurkmenistan arrives to join the forum. It is the same with Iran, Irarely saw anyone…

Read More

RELATED ARTICLES
Expert upbeat about Azerbaijan’s energy potential amid upcoming Baku Energy Forum
2 hours ago
Largest aerospace festival Teknofest kicks off in Baku
3 hours ago
Greece will send Iranian oil from seized ship to US: police
10 hours ago
Talk to Ukraine about ports, not us, says Russia ahead of U.N. talks in Moscow
15 hours ago
Syria regime says Turkish incursion would be ‘war crimes’
18 hours ago
Turkey busts Iranian drug lord, captures 1.1 tonnes of meth
19 hours ago

Calendar

May 2022
M T W T F S S
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031  

Archives

Categories

Proudly powered by WordPress | Theme: BuzzNews by spiderbuzz.