Expereo Launches SD-WAN Gateways

AMSTERDAM, The Netherlands, Jan. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Expereo, the leading global provider of managed Internet, SD-WAN, SASE, and Cloud Access solutions, announces the launch of SD-WAN Gateways. This new service boosts the SD-WAN performance for enterprises with a global footprint to support their multi-cloud strategies and increase application performance.

SD-WAN Gateways allow enterprises’ global network to enhance the SD-WAN experience between data centers and hub sites both intra-regionally and globally, without sacrificing in-country performance. Enterprises can combine their existing SD-WAN solution with Expereo SD-WAN Gateways, to optimize the end-user application experience and reduce operational costs.

The new service leverages Expereo’s managed SD-WAN service offerings complemented with proprietary smart BGP routing optimization technology, optimizing SaaS reach and access to public and private cloud, overcoming internet limitations.

“Businesses are entering a multi-cloud era in which the internet cannot always provide consistent quality for enabling their applications to perform seamlessly. One of the main SD-WAN Gateways benefits is that it combines a scalable network infrastructure with an enhanced WAN performance boosting your application performance. This results in a better user experience and higher productivity,” comments Sander Barens, CPO of Expereo.

As Thomas Jongerius, SD-WAN/SASE Technical Lead at Expereo explains “Many enterprises face poor application experience due to unpredictable Internet performance resulting in high IT and support cost for businesses that operate globally. Our new SD-WAN Gateway service is all about getting the best application performance across the entirety of your network.”

With SD-WAN Gateways, Expereo expands its managed services offering, taking a new step towards simplifying global cloud connectivity.

About Expereo

Expereo is the leading provider of managed network solutions, including Global internet connectivity, SD-WAN, SASE, and Cloud Access Optimization services. Expereo is the trusted partner of 30% of Fortune 500 companies and powers enterprise and government sites worldwide, helping to enhance every business’ productivity with flexible and optimal Internet performance. In Feb 2021, Vitruvian Partners international growth capital and buyout firm acquired a majority stakeholding in Expereo, alongside the leading European private equity firm Apax Partners SAS and the company’s management.

