Exclusive-Trafigura to stop buying crude from Russia’s Rosneft ahead of EU deadline

Posted on 1 min ago by
Published by
Reuters UK

By Julia Payne LONDON (Reuters) -Global commodities trader Trafigura Group will stop all purchases of crude oil from Russia’s state company Rosneft by May 15 when tighter EU rules on Russian oil sales come into effect, a company spokesperson said on Tuesday. The Geneva-based firm will also “substantially reduce” the volume of refined products it buys from Rosneft. Trafigura , along with rival Vitol, is a major lifter of Russian oil, mainly from Rosneft. The company and other major trading firms previously said they would only fulfil existing contracts and not agree any new deals. Trafigura and…

Read More

RELATED ARTICLES
Exclusive-Trafigura to stop buying crude from Russia’s Rosneft ahead of EU deadline
1 min ago
People who endorse conspiracy theories tend to be more religious, and this may be due to ideological overlap
1 hour ago
Turkey lifts wearing of masks inside as Covid-19 cases fall
3 hours ago
Turkish court jails Erdogan critic Kavala for life
9 hours ago
Charter flights between Turkmenistan and Russia continue
13 hours ago
Turkish court jails Erdogan critic Kavala for life
14 hours ago

Calendar

April 2022
M T W T F S S
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
252627282930  

Archives

Categories

Proudly powered by WordPress | Theme: BuzzNews by spiderbuzz.