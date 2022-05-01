Exclusive: After Ukraine, ‘whole world’ is a customer for Turkish drone, maker says

Posted on
Published by
Reuters

By Nailia Bagirova BAKU (Reuters) – Ukraine’s destruction of Russian artillery systems and armoured vehicles with Turkish Bayraktar TB2 aerial drones has made “the whole world” a customer, according to its designer. Selcuk Bayraktar, who runs the Istanbul firm Baykar with his brother Haluk, said the drones had shown how technology was revolutionising modern warfare. “Bayraktar TB2 is doing what it was supposed to do – taking out some of the most advanced anti-aircraft systems and advanced artillery systems and armoured vehicles,” he told Reuters in English beside the new Akinci drone at an exh…

