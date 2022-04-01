EVERSANA™ and Vector Pharma FZCO Announce Strategic Partnership to Expand Commercialisation Services Throughout Middle East and North Africa

CHICAGO and DUBAI, UAE, April 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — EVERSANA™, the pioneer of next-generation commercial services to the global life sciences industry, and Vector Pharma FZCO of Dubai UAE, the leading full-service distributor for rare disease, oncology, and highly specialized therapeutics in the Middle East, North Africa and Turkish markets, today announced a strategic partnership to expand services across the Middle East and North African markets.

Together, EVERSANA and Vector Pharma now offer ready-to-deploy commercial services to pharmaceutical companies within the region and commercialization for companies ready to expand product access into these markets.

“Our mission to serve patient needs expands beyond any border. We continually invest in the right mix of infrastructure and expertise to help our clients anywhere,” said Jim Lang, CEO, EVERSANA. “Through this partnership, EVERSANA’s commercialisation solutions are connected to Vector Pharma’s regional expertise to accelerate patient access to important therapies while creating value for life science sponsors.”

Services available through the partnership include consulting, market access, medical communication, pharmacovigilance, and distribution, with additional service expansion in progress.

“We are delighted to start this new partnership with a global leader like EVERSANA,” said Samer Semaan, Managing Director, Vector Pharma. “Our mission to bring innovative therapies to patients in need within our region matches well with EVERSANA’s global ambition. Together patients, partners, and public health will all benefit.”

The partnership with Vector aligns with EVERSANA’s continued global growth, including recent commercialisation partnerships and investments across the European Union and the United Kingdom. Additionally in June 2021, EVERSANA announced the growth of its medical communications and integrated compliance services across 18 European countries and in 10 local languages.

About Vector Pharma FZCO

Vector Pharma was founded in 2019 with the ambition to be the leading full-service distributor for rare diseases, oncology, and highly specialized therapeutics in the Middle East, North Africa, and Turkish markets. As the only Trace certified full-service distributor in the region, Vector has an equal emphasis on patient demand generation through evidence-based medicine, fast track market access solutions, and highest compliance & ethical standards, all this while striving for the best outcomes for patients, prescribers, and partners. Vector Pharma is also a proud founding member of the World Orphan Drug Alliance (WODA) offering its services together with like-minded sister companies in Switzerland, CEE, Russia, and Latin America. More information can be found at www.vectorpharma.me

About EVERSANA™

EVERSANA™ is the leading independent provider of global services to the life sciences industry. The company’s integrated solutions are rooted in the patient experience and span all stages of the product life cycle to deliver long-term, sustainable value for patients, prescribers, channel partners and payers. The company serves more than 500 organizations, including innovative start-ups and established pharmaceutical companies, to advance life sciences solutions for a healthier world. To learn more about EVERSANA, visit eversana.com or connect through LinkedIn and Twitter.

