EVERPRETTY Announces Success at GESS 2024 and the Coming Show Up at BIG 5 Global

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Nov. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — EVERPRETTY, the world-leading school furniture manufacturer, just finished their presentation at the GESS Dubai. The event, which occurred 12 – 14 November 2024 at Dubai World Trade Center, was home to global cutting-edge educational supplies and solutions.

GESS has established itself as the focal point for education in the Middle East. And ever since 2013, EVERPRETTY has been on the exhibitor list.

This year at GESS 2024, EVERPRETTY once again impressed attendees by showcasing an innovative range of educational furniture designed to transform classrooms and dormitories.

At the heart of EVERPRETTY’s offerings lies a commitment to student well-being and engagement. Their furniture is crafted with ultra-stable frames to support proper posture and protect students’ spines, while thoughtfully chosen color schemes create welcoming environments that foster comfort and learning.

The exhibits in GESS highlight only a fraction of their capabilities as a world-leading educational furniture manufacturer. With a massive 79,100-square-meter production facility and 6 cutting-edge production lines, EVERPRETTY combines exceptional productivity with innovative design to serve clients globally.

Over decades of expertise have solidified EVERPRETTY’s reputation for precision and quality, meeting rigorous international standards such as ISO, SGS, TUV, CE, and BV certifications. Not to mention the well-concerned services, like free design, 24/7 customer support, and expertise in global trade with flexible shipping options.

Generally speaking, the group has been committed to turning learning spaces into visually inspiring, functional environments that also meet the evolving demands of the global market.

Next Station: BIG 5 Global – Education Furniture Manufacturer at the Exhibition for Construction?

The approaching end of 2024 brings BIG 5 Global, held from November 26–29 at the Dubai World Trade Centre, Za’abeel Halls. While the event primarily focuses on urban development and construction, it will also feature a unique participant—an education furniture manufacturer, EVERPRETTY.

EVERPRETTY is proud to debut its cutting-edge education, hospital, and hotel furniture solutions at Booth AR J214. This marks an exciting step in bridging the gap between furniture design and the construction ecosystem. Come and visit the special participant at BIG 5 Global!

