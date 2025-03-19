European Commission Unveils White Paper on Europe’s Defense Strategy

Brussels: The European Commission on Wednesday announced a comprehensive set of proposals, known as a white paper, to address defense gaps, increase military cooperation, and boost Europe’s defense industry. In a press conference with European Commissioner for Defense and Space Andrius Kubilius in Brussels, EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas stated that the international order is ‘undergoing changes of the magnitude not seen since 1945. This is a pivotal moment for European security. It is a pivotal moment for action.”

According to Anadolu Agency, the proposals aim to address key capability gaps that member states face, particularly around ammunition, weapons, and military equipment. This will provide additional budgetary space for countries to increase defense spending, with a cap of up to 1.5% of GDP per year for four years. “If Europe wants to avoid war, Europe must get ready for war,” Kubilius said.

Central to the plan is the creation of a more integrated European defense market, which would allow member states to pool resources, minimize costs, and ramp up production. The European Commission will also raise up to £150 billion on the capital markets, providing long-maturity loans to EU member states for strategic defense investments. The funds will be disbursed based on national plans, with a focus on aggregated procurement from the European defense industry, ensuring interoperability and reducing costs for a strong industrial base.

A key element of the white paper is its recognition of Ukraine’s importance in Europe’s defense strategy. The plan includes additional support to Ukraine, such as ammunition, air defense systems, and military training. One of the most significant aspects of the new defense proposals is the commitment to increasing defense spending among EU member states. According to the white paper, EU members are encouraged to aim for 3.5% of GDP for defense expenditure. While Kallas did not provide a specific new target, she acknowledged that the ‘new level of ambition is higher than 2%.”

The proposals also include provisions for collaborative procurement, aiming to harmonize the purchasing of defense equipment across the EU. Kubilius also emphasized the need for Europe to stand on its own feet, asserting, “450 million European Union citizens should not have to depend on 340 million Americans to defend ourselves against 140 million Russians who cannot defeat 38 million Ukrainians.”