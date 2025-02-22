EU Set to Approve Gradual Lifting of Sanctions on Syria

Brussels: The EU is poised to approve the gradual suspension of certain sectoral sanctions against Syria next week, aiming to bolster the country’s reconstruction efforts following the fall of the Bashar al-Assad regime, diplomatic sources indicated on Friday.

According to Anadolu Agency, the decision is expected to be formalized on Monday by the EU Foreign Affairs Council during its meeting in Brussels. Diplomatic sources confirmed that while a political agreement had previously been reached, the upcoming meeting will mark the implementation phase.

EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas stated that the easing of sanctions will occur step by step, with a provision to reinstate them if Syria’s new authorities do not meet EU expectations. The EU is particularly seeking commitments from the new government regarding inclusiveness and respect for human rights.

The initial phase of sanctions relief will target sectors essential for reconstruction, including transport, energy, and financial transactions. A diplomatic source mentioned that the air transport sector is anticipated to benefit significantly from the lifting of restrictions.

Despite the easing of certain sanctions, the EU will maintain its arms embargo on Syria, as it was not part of the political agreement reached by member states. The EU originally imposed sanctions on Syria in response to the Assad regime’s crackdown on the 2011 uprisings, which led to a prolonged civil conflict.

Currently, the EU enforces restrictive measures against 318 individuals and 86 entities, including asset freezes and travel bans, with sectoral sanctions still in place across various industries.