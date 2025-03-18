EU Leaders Condemn Politicization of Humanitarian Aid in Gaza Amid Broader Geopolitical Talks

Brussels: European Union leaders have voiced strong condemnation of the politicization of humanitarian aid in Gaza, expressing unanimous support for an Arab-led reconstruction initiative during a meeting of the bloc’s Foreign Affairs Council. EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas conveyed these sentiments following the council’s discussions in Brussels.

According to Anadolu Agency, Kallas stressed that humanitarian aid must reach those in need without political interference. She also welcomed the Arab peace plan, which aims to establish a framework for the reconstruction of Gaza, while acknowledging that further negotiations are necessary to address key components of the plan.

In addition to discussions on Gaza, Kallas reiterated the EU’s commitment to supporting Ukraine. She highlighted the broad political backing for a defense initiative valued at £40 billion (approximately $43.6 billion), emphasizing the urgency of its implementation as advocated in the recent European Council meeting. Despite the ongoing

Jeddah talks regarding Ukraine, Kallas noted that Russia’s reluctance to engage in negotiations remains a significant hurdle to achieving peace.

The council’s agenda also included deliberations on Syria, where the EU is considering the implications of easing sanctions while maintaining accountability for recent violence. Kallas underscored the need for economic measures to stabilize Syria, such as enabling financial transactions and facilitating foreign investments to boost economic development. Further evaluations are scheduled for April to assess whether the sanctions relief strategy should be adjusted, contingent upon Syria’s actions and leadership.

Kallas also addressed concerns about the future of Radio Free Europe following the United States’ decision to withdraw its funding. She highlighted the organization’s longstanding role in promoting democracy and providing reliable information, particularly in regions grappling with conflict and authoritarianism. While there is significant support among EU for

eign ministers to explore alternative funding solutions, Kallas cautioned that no automatic mechanism exists to replace US contributions.