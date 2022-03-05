Ethnosport Forum starts in Baku

Published by

Azer News

By Laman Ismayilova The 5th Ethnosport Forum has opened in Baku to popularize and increase awareness of traditional sports and games. The forum is being held under the motto “The Reviving Traditional Sports” by the World Ethnosport Confederation (WEC). The two-day event brought together 140 representatives from 14 WEC member countries. The forum determines strategies aimed at reviving traditional sports and games. Speaking at the opening ceremony, Azerbaijan Minister of Youth and Sports Farid Gayibov expressed his gratitude to the chairman of the World Ethnosport Confederation Bilal Erdogan fo…

Read More