Erdogan wishes peace, tranquility for humanity in holiday message

Posted on 2 mins ago by
Published by
Azer News

By Trend President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Sunday released a message to congratulate the upcoming Ramadan Holiday, also known as Eid al-Fitr, and wish the holiday to be conducive to peace, tranquility and the well-being for Turkey, the Turkish nation, the Islamic world and all humanity, Trend reports citing Daily Sabah. In his message, Erdogan congratulated citizens on holiday and said, “I want all members of our nation to turn this Ramadan Bayram into a great fraternity feast where 85 million embrace each other, regardless of their origins, beliefs or dispositions.” Ramadan Bayram will be obs…

Read More

RELATED ARTICLES
Erdogan wishes peace, tranquility for humanity in holiday message
2 mins ago
Azerbaijan – Georgia trade turnover expands in 1Q2022
Azerbaijan – Georgia trade turnover expands in 1Q2022
3 hours ago
Turkey confirms 1,772 daily COVID-19 cases
1 day ago
Saudi Arabia visit heralds new era in bileteral ties, Erdogan says
1 day ago
Mehmet Oz is a top Senate candidate in Pennsylvania. What are his ties to the state?
1 day ago
EU realizes importance of partnership with Azerbaijan – Turkish Kadir Has University professor
1 day ago

Calendar

May 2022
M T W T F S S
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031  

Archives

Categories

Proudly powered by WordPress | Theme: BuzzNews by spiderbuzz.