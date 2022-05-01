Erdogan wishes peace, tranquility for humanity in holiday message

Published by

Azer News

By Trend President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Sunday released a message to congratulate the upcoming Ramadan Holiday, also known as Eid al-Fitr, and wish the holiday to be conducive to peace, tranquility and the well-being for Turkey, the Turkish nation, the Islamic world and all humanity, Trend reports citing Daily Sabah. In his message, Erdogan congratulated citizens on holiday and said, “I want all members of our nation to turn this Ramadan Bayram into a great fraternity feast where 85 million embrace each other, regardless of their origins, beliefs or dispositions.” Ramadan Bayram will be obs…

