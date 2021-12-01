Erdogan: Turkey to resist economic instability

Published by

Azer News

By News Center President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said that the government will resist the economic instability that recently emerged in Turkey, Yeni Shafak has reported. Erdogan made the remarks at the academy awards ceremony of the Science Dissemination Society organized in Istanbul. “We are of course aware of the volatility in the exchange rate, the instability it creates on prices, and the uncertainties it causes, but we will resist them just as we resisted tutelage, terrorist organizations, coup plotters and global power barons,” Erdogan stressed. Calling on the members of the Turkish Ind…

