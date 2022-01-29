Erdogan threatens action over media content that ‘harms core values’

Published by

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has warned his government will take measures against media content that it deems harmful to “national and spiritual values,” a move that could intensify censorship in an already highly scrutinized industry. A directive signed by Erdogan and published in the Official Gazette on Saturday warns “necessary measures” would be taken against “harmful content” in “written, oral and visual press and media.” The notice does not specify what kind of steps would be taken but cites “open or covert” messages in recent “adaptations of foreign productions” that undermine…

