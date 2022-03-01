Erdogan, Mitsotakis emphasize importance of Turkey-Greek coop

By Trend The meeting between President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis focused on the regional benefits of enhancing bilateral cooperation and emphasis of positive developments between the two countries in their meeting held on Sunday, Trend reports citing Daily Sabah. According to a statement by the presidential communications directorate, the two leaders also highlighted the idea that Turkey and Greece have a special responsibility in building Europe’s security in the face of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. They also agreed on keeping communication channels…

