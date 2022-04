Published by

Azer News

By Trend Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan late on Monday congratulated Shahbaz Sharif after he was sworn in as Pakistan’s new prime minister, Trend reports citing Daily Sabah. In a phone call, Erdogan told Sharif that Turkey was ready to provide all kinds of support to Pakistan as it has done so far. — Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz

