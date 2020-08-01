Monday, August 3, 2020

Environmental disasters across world in July 2020

Numerous environmental disasters occurred across the world in the month of July which included forest fires in Ukraine, a storm in Russia, landslides in Myanmar, Nepal, China and many flash floods caused by heavy rains.

 

Here is a timeline compiled by Anadolu Agency

 

July 1:

 

– Powerful floods affect over 1.4 million people in the state of Assam, northeast India, according to the country’s disaster authorities.

 

July 2:

 

– At least 110 miners are killed in a landslide, caused by heavy rain, at a jade mine in the state of Kachin, northern Myanmar, according to the country’s emergency services.

 

July 3:

 

– At least eight people are killed and more than 2,300 homes are damaged in flash floods in several parts of Mongolia, the country’s emergency department says.

 

July 5:

 

– Flooding, triggered by heavy rains, kills at least 50 people in southern Japan, including Kyushu and Fukuoka regions.

 

July 7:

 

– Forest fire in eastern Ukraine kills four and injures nine others, while 110 homes are destroyed, according to the country’s emergency service.

 

July 9:

 

– Tornado kills one, injures two others in Otter Tail, central Minnesota in the US, local media reports.

 

– Hundreds of children are evacuated from a summer camp in south-central Greece after a forest fire breaks out, according to the authorities.

 

July 10:

 

– Landslides, caused by heavy monsoon rain, kill at least 60 people and leave over 40 missing in Nepal, according to officials.

 

July 11:

 

Two people are killed, thousands of people are displaced in Rio Grande do Sul, southern Brazil as several rivers overflow, following heavy rain.

 

July 13:

 

– At least two people are killed and 11 others injured after heavy rain in Turkey’s Black Sea region triggered by floods.

 

– At least four people die after heavy rain-caused floods in northeastern Turkey’s Artvin province.

 

– Tens of thousands of residents are left without electricity, as a severe storm and heavy rain hits western Russia that causes declaring state of emergency in Saratov’s St. Petersburg area.

 

July 14:

 

– At least 15 die and 4,000 people are affected after flash floods in South Sulawesi, Indonesia, according to reports.

 

July 16:

 

– At least two people die in southern Italy from floods, according to the Italian ANSA news agency.

 

July 17:

 

– At least six people are killed in landslides caused by heavy rains in Kaizhou district of Chongqing municipality, China’s southwest.

 

July 18:

 

– At least 62 people die in Bangladesh due to floods caused by monsoon rains and an onrush of river waters from upstream India, says the government.

 

July 20:

 

– Forest fire which breaks out in northwestern Turkey burns around two hectares of forestland (5 acres) and around eight hectares (20 acres) of agricultural land.

 

July 21:

 

– Some five people, including three children, die in Ha Giang Province in Vietnam’s northern highlands, as heavy rain causes powerful flooding in the region.

 

July 22:

 

– With over 80 people dying in floods in northeastern India and 2.4 million people feeling the impact, more than 100 animals, including 11 one-horned rhinos, also die at Kaziranga park in Assam state, according to officials.

 

– Some 37,000 people are affected by flash floods on the southeastern coast of Somalia, according to disaster management officials.

 

– At least 20 people are killed and several others injured in various torrential monsoon-caused incidents in Pakistan’s eastern Punjab province.

 

– Wildfires in north California, US, burns more than 23,000 acres areas over a couple of days.

 

July 26:

 

– The death toll in Bangladesh’s floods increases to 119 with eight more fatalities in the last 24 hours, officials say.

 

Source: Anadolu Agency

 

