Enjoy Expo virtually ‘Digital Content Korea Online Expo 2020’

Korea’s digital contents leap to the world

SEOUL, South Korea, Oct. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — Ministry of Science and ICT (Minister Cho Gi-young, MSICT) and Korea Mobile Internet Business Association (President Koh Jean, MOIBA) held the opening ceremony of ‘Digital Content Online Korea Expo 2020’ on 10/21, 2PM, at Seoul COEX Grand Ballroom.

The ceremony was held virtually through a live broadcast due to COVID-19. MSICT’s Software policy officer Song Kyoung-hee opened the ceremony, accompanied by the welcoming words from Mr. Lee Won-wook, the committee chair of MSICT, and other international and Korean leaders to commemorate the opening of the Expo.

After the ceremony, Mr. Koh of MOIBA signed MOU with Mr. KIm Hoon-bae, president of Korea VR/AR Industry Association, Mr. Lee Gil-ho, the president of Korea Edutech Industry Association, and Mr. Kim Hyun-chul, president of Korea Artificial Intelligence Association to support various Korean digital content corporations entering the global emerging markets.

The four institutions agreed to Support the Korean Digital Content companies to enter the emerging markets Support the companies to venture and promote in the international market form a networking group collaborate to manage policies for digital content industry.

It also simultaneously held live seminar, live IR pitching, virtual consulting, and virtual exhibitions, which were broadcasted online through YouTube.

The live seminar session was held as a panel discussion and lecture by 5 experts in industry, academic, and research sectors related to digital contents on the topic of Strategies to invigorate Digital Content Industry.

There was also virtual consultation and live IR pitching to target international VC and buyers. The participants were able to experience VR through the trial booth.

In addition, international promotion was held through the collaboration with foreign partners including Russian Association of Electronic Communication (RAEC) and Dubai Technology Entrepreneurship Center. The virtual booth inside VR exhibition offers information for the new emerging market.

This year’s Expo will be held for two weeks starting 10/21 and will support 50 Korean digital content companies in the areas of virtual solution, VR/AR, FinTech, Ed-tech, IoT and AI to enter the new markets in the South, North, and Middle East.

MOIBA’s Mr. Koh mentioned that he “will do the best to help Korean digital content companies to turn the obstacles from COVID-19 into an opportunity, and produce actual outcomes through this Expo”.

More details about ‘Digital Content Korea Online Expo 2020’: www.dckoreaexpo.kr.

Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/ media/1319909/Digital_Content_ Korea_Online_Expo_2020.jpg