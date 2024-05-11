Education Minister travels to Brussels and London

The Minister of Education, Sports and Youth, Athena Michaelidou, will travel to Brussels on Sunday, while on Tuesday she will visit London, according to a press release issued by the Ministry of Education. Michaelidou is leaving on Sunday, May 12 for Brussels to attend the Council of Ministers of Education, Youth and Sports organised by the Belgian Presidency of the Council of the European Union, which will take place on the 13th and 14th May. On the sidelines of the Council;s deliberations, she will meet with the management team of the European School Brussels III and with Cypriot students, teachers and parents. On Tuesday 14 May the Education Minister will travel to London to attend the Commonwealth Education Ministers' Meeting, which will take place on 16-17 May. Michaelidou will return to Cyprus on Saturday, May 18, the press release concludes. Source: Cyprus News Agency