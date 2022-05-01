Editorial: Don’t let political revenge dictate budget vetoes

Posted on 29 mins ago by
Published by
Orlando Sentinel

Dissent is essential to democracy. Punishing dissent is essential to the Ron DeSantis brand. Just ask Disney, which faces the loss of the special district that allowed it to tax itself for municipal services. Ask state university faculty members who face tenure challenges. Or ask school board members in 12 counties including Orange and Brevard and elsewhere, who faced threats and retaliation for insisting on protecting students with COVID-19 mask mandates. When he’s challenged, DeSantis lashes out. That’s what bullies do. That’s what makes the governor’s use of line-item veto power in the new …

