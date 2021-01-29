Economists predict rise in Turkey’s January inflation

Economists polled by Anadolu Agency on Friday projected Turkey's inflation rate in January to hit 14.75%.

The 17 economists surveyed by Anadolu Agency predicted a rise of 1.48% in January inflation.

The Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat) is due to release the official inflation figures on Wednesday, Feb. 3.

The consumer price index survey ranged between 0.9% at its lowest and 2.15% at its highest – an average 1.48% monthly increase.

The consumer price index increased 1.25% in December compared to November 2020.

Source: Anadolu Agency