EB5 Capital’s Charlotte Eagle Lake (JF42) Project Receives I-956F Approval from USCIS

WASHINGTON, Nov. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — EB5 Capital is excited to announce that its Charlotte Eagle Lake (JF42) project was approved by the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) on November 1, 2024, after pending for approximately 3 months. This Form I-956F approval confirms that USCIS has assessed and verified the compliance of the project and its related documents. Now that the project is approved by USCIS, investors who filed I-526E conditional green card petitions in this project can anticipate receiving individual petition adjudications in the coming months.

Charlotte Eagle Lake (JF42) is the development of a five-building apartment complex with 280 units located in the Eagle Lake neighborhood of Charlotte, North Carolina. It is expected to create over 800 jobs and is poised to contribute to the growth and economic revitalization of the Charlotte metropolitan area. The project is one of EB5 Capital’s 19 multifamily developments in its portfolio of over 40 projects.

“We are thrilled to have received yet another I-956F approval from USCIS,” said Juline Kaleyias, Vice President of Business Development at EB5 Capital. “This is the quickest approval we have received for an I-956F petition filed in connection with a high unemployment project. We look forward to securing future approvals.”

JF42 is one of 15 projects EB5 Capital has launched since the passing of the EB-5 Reform and Integrity Act of 2022 (RIA). Since the RIA went into effect, 13 of EB5 Capital’s projects have received I-956F approvals, allowing the firm to maintain its 100% project approval rate with USCIS.

About EB5 Capital

EB5 Capital provides qualified foreign investors opportunities to invest in job-creating commercial real estate projects under the United States Immigrant Investor Program (EB-5 Visa Program). As one of the country’s oldest and most active Regional Center operators, the firm has raised more than one billion dollars of foreign capital across over 40 EB-5 projects. Headquartered in Washington, DC, EB5 Capital’s distinguished track record and leadership in the industry has attracted investors from over 75 countries. Please visit www.eb5capital.com for more information.

