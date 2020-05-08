Earth School enables discovering nature from home: NGO

Earth School helps 1.5 billion students around the world to explore and connect with nature while staying at their homes amid the coronavirus pandemic, according to a wildlife group on Friday.

Initiated by the UN Environment Program (UNEP) and TED-Ed, Earth School, an online adventure, takes students on a 30-day “adventure” through the natural world.

“As the world continues to grapple with the COVID-19 pandemic, many schools remain closed, leaving over 1.5 billion children unable to go to school,” World Wide Fund for Nature (WFF), said in a statement, adding this is why Earth School with the backing of over 50 experts is important.

Available for free in 11 languages, Earth School provides access to engaging educational content from videos and reading materials to activities, it added.

On April 22, UNEP said in a statement that, Earth School is the biggest online learning initiative in its history.

Videos and other materials of Earth School are available for free on TED-Ed’s website.

Although many countries around the world started to ease the measures against COVID-19, children and students remained at homes due to the suspension of schools.

Since first appearing in Wuhan, China last December, the novel coronavirus has spread to at least 187 countries and regions, with the US and Europe the hardest-hit areas.

Over 3.87 million cases have been reported worldwide, with the death toll surpassing 270,200 and more than 1.29 million recoveries, according to data compiled by the US’ Johns Hopkins University.

Source: Anadolu Agency