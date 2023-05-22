Duck Creek Technologies Values Tech Ecosystem Connections, Extends Partnership with Hyland as Sponsor for CommunityLIVE User Conference

BOSTON, Oct. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Duck Creek Technologies, the intelligent solutions provider defining the future of property and casualty (P&C) and general insurance, extends support to ecosystem partner Hyland and sponsors its CommunityLIVE user conference, which takes place October 3-5, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Duck Creek continues to strengthen its customer focus by partnering with industry leaders, such as Hyland, and fulfilling its commitment to deliver more humanized technology experiences across the insurance industry.

As part of CommunityLIVE, Hyland, a leading content services provider for insurers, will host P&C insurers at an interactive networking event focused on the pivotal role of digital transformations in modernizing the insurance industry. Duck Creek has three Anywhere Managed Integrations (AMI) with Hyland OnBase, which enable its claims, policy, and billing customers to simplify their access and control of documents through the secure content management system. During the sponsored “Insurance Interactive” session, Hyland OnBase customers will gain valuable insights into how Duck Creek’s AMI accelerates the development of new products and processes. This acceleration is achieved through comprehensive management, maintenance, and support services, underscoring the company’s dedication to delivering superior customer value.

“Duck Creek is proud of our long-standing partnership with Hyland and our strong integration strategy, which allows us the opportunity to sponsor industry events such as CommunityLIVE,” said Robert Fletcher, Sr. Partner Manager, Duck Creek Technologies. “Through meaningful integrations, we are able to bring further value to our customers with enhanced user experiences and operational efficiencies that take the burden off insurers.”

“Hyland and Duck Creek’s partnership has been incredibly important for our joint customers, and we’re thankful Duck Creek has deepened that partnership by sponsoring CommunityLIVE,” said Brian Schlosser, VP of Global Partner Programs at Hyland. “The event is a premier digital conference each year, and Duck Creek’s presence only enhances the experience our attendees will encounter.”

Hyland provides industry-leading technology foundations that empower its customers to create better human connections. Trusted by thousands of organizations worldwide, including more than half of the Fortune 100, Hyland’s intelligent solutions seamlessly integrate content, data and processes to improve each interaction.

Duck Creek Technologies is the intelligent solutions provider defining the future of the property and casualty (P&C) and general insurance industry. We are the platform upon which modern insurance systems are built, enabling the industry to capitalize on the power of the cloud to run agile, intelligent, and evergreen operations. Authenticity, purpose, and transparency are core to Duck Creek, and we believe insurance should be there for individuals and businesses when, where, and how they need it most. Our market-leading solutions are available on a standalone basis or as a full suite, and all are available via Duck Creek OnDemand. Visit www.duckcreek.com to learn more. Follow Duck Creek on our social channels for the latest information – LinkedIn and Twitter.

