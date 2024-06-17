Druze Leader in Lebanon Calls for Arab and Turkish Mediation to Resolve Suwayda Conflict

Beirut: The spiritual leader of the Druze community in Lebanon, Sheikh Sami Abil-Mona, has called for urgent mediation by Arab and Turkish entities to initiate comprehensive intra-Syrian talks aimed at ending the escalating violence in Syria’s southern province of Suwayda. The spiritual leader stressed the importance of dialogue as the only viable path to prevent further bloodshed and division in the region.

According to Anadolu Agency, Abil-Mona emphasized the fragility of local ceasefire agreements in the absence of firm guarantees from regional powers. He acknowledged a recent agreement in Suwayda as progress but underscored the need for Arab and Turkish guarantees due to deep-seated mistrust between the state and local factions.

Abil-Mona expressed concern over the potential repercussions of the unrest in Suwayda on neighboring Lebanon, warning that some actors are attempting to ignite sectarian tensions across the border. He mentioned ongoing coordination with religious authorities, particularly Lebanon’s Dar al-Fatwa, to uphold shared principles and reject inflammatory rhetoric.

The Druze leader accused Israel of seeking to fuel the crisis in Suwayda for strategic gains, claiming that Israel benefits from the security vacuum by inciting divisions and pushing some communities toward seeking protection. Abil-Mona warned against foreign manipulation and emphasized the need for national dialogue, urging Trkiye to play an active role in facilitating such discussions.

Highlighting the role of the Druze community in Syria’s future, Abil-Mona noted their sacrifices during the 14-year Syrian civil war and invoked the legacy of Sultan Pasha al-Atrash, a historic Druze leader who envisioned a unified Syria. The ongoing clashes in Suwayda threaten the country’s unity, but Druze spiritual leaders remain committed to a single nation.

The conflict in Suwayda began on July 13 with fighting between Bedouin Arab tribes and armed Druze groups, escalating into deadly attacks on Syrian security forces. A temporary ceasefire was reached but soon collapsed, followed by Israeli airstrikes targeting Syrian military positions. Israel has cited the protection of Druze communities as justification for its attacks, a stance largely rejected by Druze leaders who reaffirm their commitment to a unified Syrian state.

Following the fall of Bashar al-Assad in December 2024 and his subsequent flight to Russia, a new transitional administration was formed in Syria under President Ahmad al-Sharaa. In the wake of these changes, Israel intensified its air campaign, declaring a buffer zone defunct alongside the 1974 Disengagement Agreement.