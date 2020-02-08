Dozens of Palestinians injured in West Bank clashes

Dozens of Palestinians in the occupied West Bank were injured and suffocated by the Israeli army's live and rubber bullets and tear gas.

Medics told Anadolu Agency that a Palestinian citizen was wounded by live ammunition in the shoulder during the clashes erupted on Friday in the town of Azzun, northern the West Bank.

Medics said the victim was treated in the field before taken to a hospital.

Murad Shtaiwi, coordinator of the Popular Resistance Committees in the town of Kafr Qaddum, Qalqilya, said that three Palestinians were injured by rubber bullets and dozens were affected of suffocation.

Shtaiwi added that the Israeli forces arrested a Palestinian during the clashes.

Separate clashes broke out in the West Bank on Friday amid tensions in the occupied territory after U.S. President Donald Trump's recent announcement of the so-called peace plan to end the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, one of the world's longest running disputes.

What Trumps calls "Deal of the Century" refers to Jerusalem as "Israel's undivided capital" and recognizes Israeli sovereignty over large parts of the West Bank.

The plan drew widespread criticism from Palestinians and the Arab world, and was rejected by the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC). It urged "all member states not to engage with this plan or to cooperate with the U.S. administration in implementing it in any form."

The leaders of the Muslim bloc reiterated the need for a just and comprehensive solution that protects the rights of the Palestinians.

Source: Anadolu Agency