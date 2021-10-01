Doo Group Signs UN Women’s Empowerment Principles

Strengthens Commitment And Promotes Gender Equality

HONG KONG, Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Doo Group became a signatory to the United Nations Women’s Empowerment Principles (WEPs) in August 2021, as part of its long-term commitment to diversity and inclusion in the workplace.

The WEPs provide a framework to help companies empower women in the workplace, marketplace, and community.

“We value and support women who serve inside and outside the home. We are committed to empowering gender equality in the workplace, in positions of leadership, and business. Women are the core and backbone of our communities and without them, no nation can prosper or succeed,” said Marc Grand, CEO of Doo Group.

A Step Forward For Women In The Trading Industry

Despite growing business investment and engagement, women remain unequal in most societies around the world. Within this context, women face a number of barriers to full economic participation, and to full realization of their rights – women’s civil and political rights, their right to health, and their right to education are often marginalized.

By joining the WEPs community, the CEO signals commitment to gender equality at the highest levels of the company and to work collaboratively in multi-stakeholder networks to foster business practices that empower women. These include equal pay for work of equal value, gender-responsive supply chain practices, and zero tolerance against sexual harassment in the workplace.

Endorsing The Women’s Empowerment Principles

The core Principles from the WEPs constitute a primary vehicle for corporate delivery on gender equality dimensions of their 2030 Agenda on Sustainable Development and the Sustainable Development Goals.

The WEPs represent a powerful platform to share lessons learned on how gender equality links to their bottom line, how to make progress in this area, and how to track results.

Adopting these principles put forward by WEP is an ideal way for businesses to deliver on the ambitions for gender equality and women’s empowerment, as outlined in their 2030 Agenda on Sustainable Development and in the 17 SDGs.

To benefit from greater equality for women, we adopt the seven tenets from the WEPs to empower women in the workplace, marketplace, and community.

For more information on WEPs, please visit www.weps.org, @WEPrinciples.

For further information, please contact Doo Group via:
Tel: +852 6701 2091 (Hong Kong)
Email: marketing@doogroup.com
Website: www.doogroup.com

Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1670270/1.jpg

