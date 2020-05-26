Dominica PM Takes Part in Citizenship by Investment Webinar on May 27

LONDON, May 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — Dubai-based newspaper Khaleej Times is hosting a webinar on Citizenship by Investment (CBI) on Wednesday, May 27, starting at 2PM (UAE time). Themed “Immigrant Investment Opportunities in Post Pandemic World,” the event will feature Dr. the Hon. Roosevelt Skerrit, the Prime Minister of the Commonwealth of Dominica – the best country for CBI.

Allan Jacob, Khaleej Times’ Senior Editor, is hosting the webinar. The main topics of discussion cover preparing an alternative life plan for one’s family, the benefits of obtaining second citizenship, and what makes a CBI programme successful. After the conversation with PM Skerrit, the webinar will continue with an expert panel discussion. This will feature three special guests: H.E. Emmanuel Nanthan, the Head of the Citizenship by Investment Unit in Dominica; H.E. Hubert John Charles, the Dominican Ambassador to the United Arab Emirates; and Beatrice Gatti, the Head of the Government Advisory Practice at CS Global Partners in London.

“Khaleej Times is proud to host a webinar with Dr the Hon. Roosevelt Skerrit, Prime Minister of the Commonwealth of Dominica, and talk to him about what the current world crisis means for the immigration investment programs offered by countries,” the organisers comment. “Immigrant investor programs help countries become a more globalized economy and attract private investors from all parts of the world looking for a better standard of living and a safer environment,” cites the publication.

Dominica remains the best country for citizenship by investment, a position it has held for three consecutive years. This is according to an independent study published by the Financial Times’ Professional Wealth Management magazine. The prestigious publication credits Dominica’s success to meeting investors’ expectations in terms of efficient processing, affordability, no residence requirements, and reliable due diligence that offer lifetime safety and security.

Dominica maintains an impeccable reputation for transparency, accountability and integrity. Reports from the IMF, ECLAC and CDB commend the vital role the CBI Programme has played in transforming the island. That is why, to obtain second citizenship from Dominica, all applicants must first pass all the due diligence checks. If successful, they can either make a one-off contribution of US$100,000 to the Economic Diversification Fund or invest at least US$200,000 in pre-approved real estate. The former is more straightforward, while the latter gives the chance to also earn ROI from luxury, eco-friendly resorts in what fDI intelligence calls one of the top 20 tourism destinations of the future.

Known as the “Nature Isle of the Caribbean,” Dominica has made extraordinary strides towards climate resilience – a promise kept by PM Skerrit. For example, the government is building over 5,000 modern homes across the island as part of PM Skerrit’s Housing Revolution, sponsored entirely by the CBI Programme. A PwC report details how CBI has benefited virtually all aspects of life on the island. Meanwhile, the Financial Times filmed a documentary on investing in Dominica and how the country is “carving a niche of its own.”

