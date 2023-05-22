Doctors Without Borders urges Security Council to enact ‘a total cease-fire’ in Gaza

Doctors Without Borders on Friday urged the UN Security Council to implement an immediate cease-fire in the Gaza Strip. "Failure to act now to enact a total cease-fire and end the siege would be unforgivable," said the humanitarian organization on X.?"We urge that they demand Israel implement an immediate and sustained cease-fire and to end the siege in Gaza. The NGO also said it sent an open letter to the president of the Security Council, imploring the council "to demand Israel stop the indiscriminate attacks on civilians." The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has submitted a draft resolution to the Security Council, calling for an immediate cease-fire in Gaza, with a vote scheduled for Friday. Israel resumed its military offensive on the Gaza Strip on Dec. 1 after the end of a week-long humanitarian pause with the Palestinian group Hamas. At least 17,487 Palestinians have been killed and more than 46,480 others injured in relentless air and ground attacks on the enclave since Oct. 7 following a cross-borde r attack by Hamas. The Israeli death toll in the Hamas attack stood at 1,200, according to official figures. Source: Anadolu Agency