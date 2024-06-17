DitchIt Detonates Iconic Twitter HQ Sign

Twitter Bird

SAN FRANCISCO, June 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — In a dramatic move that captured the spirit of Silicon Valley disruption, Ditchit — the emerging online marketplace and OfferUp competitor — made headlines by acquiring and detonating the original 560-pound Twitter bird sign once perched atop Twitter’s San Francisco headquarters.

Filmed in the Nevada desert, the explosive sendoff featured a 15-person production crew, four Tesla Cybertrucks, and a Hollywood pyrotechnics expert. More than just spectacle, it was a bold declaration: Ditchit is here to challenge legacy tech giants and build a marketplace that puts people before profits.

“Elon Musk rebranded Twitter to X in support of free expression. We’re doing the same for local marketplaces,” said Ditchit spokesperson James Deluca. “Today’s platforms are overrun with ads, fees, and algorithms that favor businesses over people. Ditchit is different—free to use, ad-free, and built to empower real communities and real sellers.”

The 12-foot Twitter logo, known as “Larry,” was acquired earlier this year for $34,000. Initially bought for its symbolic value, Ditchit ultimately chose to turn the icon into a statement of disruption.

The video of the sign’s explosive finale, now live on YouTube, captures a cinematic moment that’s quickly gaining viral traction.

But Larry’s story isn’t over. Pieces of the iconic sign have been collected and will be auctioned off through a sealed-bid sale on the Ditchit app starting today. All proceeds will go to the Center for American Entrepreneurship, a nonprofit dedicated to advancing innovation and supporting the next generation of entrepreneurs.

“Many entrepreneurs get their start on local marketplace apps,” Deluca said. “We’re committed to supporting that journey—not just with our platform, but through meaningful action.”

With this stunt, Ditchit isn’t just blowing up a symbol of big tech—it’s ushering in a new era for local marketplaces, one grounded in transparency, accessibility, and community.

About Ditchit

Ditchit is a local marketplace built with a community-first mindset. Unlike traditional platforms, it’s completely free to use, with no ads or fees—making buying and selling simple and fair. Founded in 2024, the Ditchit app is available on iOS and Android.

