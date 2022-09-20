Distinguished Board Director and Former Fortune 100 CIO, Annabelle Bexiga Joins Quantexa Board of Directors

LONDON, Sept. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Today Quantexa, a global leader in Decision Intelligence (DI) solutions for the public and private sectors, announced that Annabelle Bexiga is joining their board of directors. Annabelle is currently serving as the non-executive director for DWS Group, Stonex Group (SNEX), and Triton International (TRTN). Prior to her current roles, she served as the CIO Advisor at Zoom with a focus on working with their product development and marketing teams. She also established and chaired Zoom’s Financial Services Industry council.

Annabelle has 30 years of experience in the financial services industry and 11 years in Fortune-100 CIO roles. As a Board Director, Annabelle brings to Quantexa her operational knowledge, as well as public, private, and non-profit board leadership, and advisement experience.

“This incredible journey of continuous learning from brilliant technologists and courageous leaders continues through my board and advisory work,” said Annabelle. “I am especially excited to join the board of Quantexa because they truly understand that today in the face of rapidly changing conditions, enterprises need to drive greater accuracy in decisions and innovation with data and analytics technology at the core. The Quantexa team are working to help organizations solve today’s major challenges in utilizing data effectively to improve their operations and the services they provide to their customers.”

“Annabelle’s background includes a diverse set of businesses at firms such as JPMorgan Chase, Zoom, and AIG, as well as residential global experience in New York, Singapore, Tokyo, and Boston,” said Vishal Marria, CEO at Quantexa. “Annabelle has made a fantastic contribution to Quantexa over the last 2 years working as an advisor to our business, so we are thrilled that she will be joining our board of directors. Her experience aligns well with our goals, our culture, and we look forward to incorporating her expertise to help our customers use their data at scale to unify their data, manage risk, ensure compliance, and identify opportunities for efficiency.”

ABOUT QUANTEXA

Quantexa is a global data and analytics software company pioneering Contextual Decision Intelligence that empowers organizations to make trusted operational decisions by making data meaningful. Using the latest advancements in big data and AI, Quantexa’s platform uncovers hidden risk and new opportunities by providing a contextual, connected view of internal and external data in a single place. It solves major challenges across data management, KYC, customer intelligence, financial crime, risk, fraud, and security, throughout the customer lifecycle.

The Quantexa Contextual Decision Intelligence Platform enhances operational performance with over 90% more accuracy and 60 times faster analytical model resolution than traditional approaches. Founded in 2016, Quantexa now has more than 500 employees and thousands of users working with billions of transactions and data points across the world. The company has offices in London, New York, Boston, Washington DC, Brussels, Toronto, Singapore, Melbourne, and Sydney. For more information, contact Quantexa here or follow us on LinkedIn.





Media Inquiries: C: Laurel Case, VP, Fight or Flight T: +1 315 663 6780 E: Quantexa@fightflight.co.uk C: Adam Jaffe, SVP of Corporate Marketing T: +1 609 502 6889 E: adamjaffe@quantexa.com – or – RapidResponse@quantexa.com