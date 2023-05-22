Discussions in the EU on possibility to amend EU Treaties

Germany has convened a Summit on the future of Europe next week in Berlin, following the debate that has started on whether to amend the EU Treaties in the light of the next EU enlargement. Minister of Foreign Affairs Constantinos Kombos will attend the Summit.

According to CNA sources, there is currently not the necessary unanimity which is required for such an amendment. A group of 10-11 states are in favour and a group of at least three states is against, while other ways of preparation are being examined for the acccession of new EU states in order to avoid amending the Treaties.

According to diplomatic sources, Cyprus does not rule out anything in advance and is based on the position that the collective interest of the EU and the national interests of each member state should be aligned. It is not expected that any decision will be taken immediately. It is estimated that it would be decided during the term of the next European Commission, i.e. 2029, however the discussion began already some months ago and is expected to continue.

Furthermore, Cyprus attaches particular importance to the EU's discussions with Central Asian states such as Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan, which participate in the Organization of Turkic States, discussions which took place in Luxembourg within the framework of the Council of Ministers of the EU at the beginning of the week.

Due to the pseudostate's attempt to become a member of the Organization of Turkic States, it is deemed as important to focus on the need for these states to respect the rules of international law in all organisations in which they participate.

It is noted that during the Council, the EU High Representative referred to Cyprus and the attention that should be given to the handling of issues concerning the illegal separatist entity in the occupied part of Cyprus.

Cyprus has been divided since 1974 when Turkish troops invaded and occupied the island`s northern third. Numerous rounds of talks under UN aegis to reunite the island under a federal roof failed to yield results.

On 15 November 1983, nine years after the Turkish invasion of the island, Turkey instigated and endorsed a 'unilateral declaration of independence' in Cyprus` occupied areas, announced by the Turkish Cypriot leadership. The United Nations Security Council with Resolutions 541 and 550 calls upon all States to respect the sovereignty, independence, territorial integrity, unity and non-alignment of the Republic of Cyprus. They also describe the UDI as "legally invalid."

The illegal Turkish Cypriot regime in the occupied areas is recognized only by Turkey.

Source: Cyprus News Agency