Dire conditions in Idlib worsen as Russia’s war rages

Posted on 28 mins ago
Published by
Al-Araby

At the start of April, the inhabitants of Idlib and northwest Syria awoke to yet another crisis – rocketing food prices. The explosion in the already-high costs of staple food items was unprecedented and coincided with the beginning of Ramadan. Alongside the plunging incomes of ordinary Syrians in Idlib and the ever-widening and deepening destitution, most civilians are trapped below the poverty line and are increasingly unable to secure their basic needs – including food. Economic collapse On 5 April, The Syrian Response Coordination group published a report which highlighted indicators of “e…

