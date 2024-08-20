DigiAsia Corp. Appoints Andreas Gregori to its AI Strategic Advisory Board

~ The Addition Strengthens the Delivery of Meaningful AI Fintech Solutions for its Enterprise Clients ~

NEW YORK, Aug. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — DigiAsia Corp. (NASDAQ: FAAS) (“DigiAsia” or the “Company”), a leading Fintech as a Service (“FaaS”) ecosystem provider, today announced that Andreas Gregori, a current member of DigiAsia’s board of directors and highly experienced business executive and entrepreneur, has been appointed as an advisor to its recently established AI strategic advisory board. Mr. Gregori is a seasoned commercial leader with a digital and customer-first mindset. His deep knowledge of leveraging technology and AI in meaningful ways will propel the Company as it rapidly integrates AI solutions to enhance its Fintech offerings for enterprise clients and partners in Indonesia and beyond.

Mr. Gregori has over 15 years of global C-suite experience within leading technology and telecommunications companies with vast experience driving growth through bold commercial and technology programs for multi-billion-dollar organizations and start-ups in both mature and emerging markets. Since 2019, Mr. Gregori has served as President of Axiom D Inc., where he devises new digital revenue streams and business models around innovative value propositions, customer value management and data monetization. Previously, Mr. Gregori served as Chief Marketing Officer and Chief Digital Officer of Indosat Ooredoo, Indonesia’s second largest telecommunications provider, where he led the successful company transformation to establish itself as a leading digital telco in Indonesia. Mr. Gregori has a Ph.D. in Computer Science and Artificial Intelligence from Technische Universitat Berlin, Germany, and an M.S. in Computer Science from Technische Universitat Darmstadt, Germany.

Prashant Gokarn, CEO of DigiAsia, commented, “We are honored that industry veteran Andreas has further dedicated his time and experience to our AI advisory team. Andreas’ leadership, technological acumen and customer-first mindset have proven to drive operational growth through bold innovations. His expertise will be instrumental as we accelerate the development and deployment of innovative AI fintech solutions that deliver significant value to our clients and contribute to sustained economic growth.”

Andreas Gregori added, “I am excited to deepen my involvement with DigiAsia as a member of its AI strategic advisory board. DigiAsia already powers significant parts of the digital value chain for Indonesia’s leading enterprises, and I am eager to contribute to the development of its next generation fintech solutions. By leveraging AI and our access to Nvidia’s cutting-edge GPUs, we can create powerful tools to drive enterprise growth across the region.”

About DigiAsia

DigiAsia is a leading Fintech as a Service (FaaS) provider in Indonesia and nearby emerging markets and digitizing finance across the commerce ecosystem operating as a B2B2X model. DigiAsia’s fintech architecture offers municipalities and small and medium enterprise business (SME) comprehensive embedded finance APIs to streamline processes across the commerce value chain. DigiAsia’s embedded fintech solutions equally address democratizing digital finance access that supports financial inclusion of underbanked merchants and consumers in emerging markets resulting in growth for enterprise business. The suite of B2B2X solutions provided by DigiAsia include, but are not limited to, cashless payments, digital wallets, digital banking, remittances and banking licenses. DigiAsia has recently established a strategic initiative to develop its embedded FaaS enterprise solution with AI capabilities in Southeast Asia, India, and the Middle East, with plans for global expansion. For more information, please visit DigiAsia’s Corporate website here or Investor Relations website here.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words “believe”, “expect”, “anticipate”, “project”, “targets”, “optimistic”, “confident that”, “continue to”, “predict”, “intend”, “aim”, “will” or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical fact are statements that may be deemed forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements including, but not limited to, statements concerning DigiAsia and the Company’s operations, financial performance and condition are based on current expectations, beliefs and assumptions which are subject to change at any time. DigiAsia cautions that these statements by their nature involve risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially depending on a variety of important factors such as government and stock exchange regulations, competition, political, economic and social conditions around the world including those discussed in DigiAsia’s Form 20-F under the headings “Risk Factors”, “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” and “Business Overview” and other reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. All forward-looking statements are applicable only as of the date it is made and DigiAsia specifically disclaims any obligation to maintain or update the forward-looking information, whether of the nature contained in this release or otherwise, in the future.

DigiAsia Company Contact:

Subir Lohani

Chief Financial Officer and Chief Strategy Officer

646-480-0142

Investor Contact:

MZ North America

Email: FAAS@mzgroup.us

