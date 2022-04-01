Deputy defence chief receives Turkish military delegation

Azer News

By Vugar Khalilov Azerbaijani Deputy Defence Minister Col-Gen Karim Valiyev has received the Turkish delegation led by Chief of General Staff Intelligence Corps Gen Rafet Dalkiran, the ministry has reported. During the meeting, the sides noted that relations between the armies of the two countries, as well as cooperation in the field of military intelligence, are developing. The importance of joint military drills between Azerbaijan and Turkey in terms of experience sharing was emphasized during the discussion. Azerbaijan and Turkey periodically hold joint drills to improve interaction and com…

