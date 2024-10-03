Decode OR achievement for building up over 22-years journey of Café Amazon in fame: Coffee bean from the top of hill to the world’s favorite coffee cup, enhancing the entire value chain along the way.

BANGKOK, THAILAND – Media OutReach Newswire – 1 October 2024 – Being a part of the non-oil business unit of PTT Oil and Retail Business Plc. (OR), Café Amazon has developed its fame at a small corner of PTT Station for a meeting place to those who are fascinated with coffee flavors. Over two decades, it has grown up to the brand that successfully builds up a sustainable ecosystem by elevating a quality of livelihood for hill tribe farmers who carefully plant the premium coffee bean. Its success is guaranteed by a sales volume of 370 million cups of coffee served per year. Café Amazon is currently the world’s 6th largest by number of outlets with over 4,600 branches worldwide.



Established in 2002, Café Amazon, Thai brand flagship coffee house chain of PTT Oil and Retail Business Plc. (OR), has developed its business at the PTT Station under a concept of green café for travelers, which was inspired by a coffee story in Amazon forest in Brazil. Over 22 years, it has become the Brand Love among Thai customers, proved by the number of over one million cups sold per day, or 370 million cups per year. The number is projected to grow up by 5-10% per year.

OR Ecosystem: From strong upstream, through a secured midstream, to a sustainable downstream, all interconnects with Café Amazon’s value chain.

Café Amazon has preserved its premium quality production and service in all stages for serving high standard beverages to customers. This aligns with OR’s unique interpretation of the SDG framework’s core principles for achieving sustainability. SMALL (S) means creating opportunity for communities, DIVERSIFIED (D) for creating opportunities for diversified growth and finally GREEN (G) for creating sustainable opportunities

Its initiative project of sustainable coffee plantation development is Café Amazon’s green flagship policy for moving ahead to low carbon society and net zero emission by enhancing “upstream” development. The pilot project was introduced in Chiang Mai’s Mae Chaem district, Nan’s Pua district and others area in northern Thailand where farming was closely associated with single crop plantations such as maize, rice, pumpkin and red onion. The unfriendly environmental practices such as slash and burn agriculture, heavy chemical and pesticide use are regarded as the major causes for the forest deterioration and PM 2.5 haze pollution as a result of man-made forest fire.

OR team has met with the local farmers to propose an idea of Smart Coffee Farm, inviting them to produce high quality coffee plantation under the Good Agriculture Practices (GAP), which is the standard for ensuring food safety to consumers and environment. The coffee farmers have finally agreed to plant the best premium coffee along with a practice for conserving and preserving the forest ecological system by planting coffee under the forest trees. Importantly, the company has offered a fair price to coffee farmers, which is the appreciated pathway to provide better livelihood and sustainable growth to the communities. The project has continued its long journey for over a decade.

For the midstream, OR has invested in the technology of renewable energy for the Café Amazon’s coffee roaster plants by setting up a solar rooftop to produce clean energy from the sunshine, which is friendly to the environment in a sustainable way. The facility is also capable of producing sufficient coffee beans to meet consumer demand.

The plant has successfully achieved energy-saving since the beginning of coffee bean selection, dust eradication and heavy metal detection to the roasting procedure. Quality check is made in between the middle and the end of production, before sending the roasted coffee bean to Café Amazon branches nationwide, high-quality beans are carefully selected and purchased to ensure excellent roasting standards, which are then used to create beverages served to customers.

At the end of downstream, OR has translated its green policy into an action by upcycling by-products or waste materials to new products preserved to be a greater quality. Moreover, it has expanded the concept of Café Amazon Circular Economy to distribute upcycling items to Business to Customer (B2C) and Business to Business (B2B) customers such as furniture, uniforms and aprons Besides, Café Amazon has selected degradable material for containers such as carrying bags, bioplastics straw, Bio Cup and more.

Due to durable marketing thoughts and abrupt expansion of branch technique, Café Amazon is the Thai coffee brand that successfully gains the world’s 6th largest by number of outlets, with 4,200 branches in the domestic market and 400 branches in oversea such as Cambodia, Laos, Vietnam, Philippines, Malaysia, Japan, Oman, and Saudi Arabia. It is also the number one brand in Cambodia, and additional 100 branches are expected to open in Laos by this year.

In an occasion of “International Coffee Day”, Café Amazon- the number one Coffee brand among Thai people- would like to deeply praise and celebrate all coffee farmers who plant all kind of coffee beans worldwide due to their strong ambitiousness and efforts to produce high quality of coffee for coffee enthusiasts to enjoy coffee taste every day.

PTT Oil and Retail Business Public Company Limited (OR) is a leader in the energy and retail sectors in Thailand, operating in 11 countries with a focus on innovation, sustainability, and improving quality of life. Our network includes PTT Station, Café Amazon, EV Station PluZ, and PTT Lubricants, demonstrating our commitment to growth that benefits all. As the entity behind Café Amazon, a prominent global coffee chain with over 4,600 branches, OR prioritizes sustainable practices throughout its supply chain, including fair trade and environmentally friendly farming methods for hill tribe farmers, as well as renewable energy integration in production. Café Amazon ranks as the 6th largest coffee chain by number of outlets, emphasizing sustainability, accessibility, and an enhanced customer experience.