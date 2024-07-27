Death toll in Philippines climbs to 34 as Typhoon Gaemi batters region

ANKARA: The death toll from landslides and floods triggered from Typhoon Gaemi in the Philippines has risen to 34 while several people are still missing in different regions, police said.

Twelve victims died in the region of Calabarzon, 11 in Metro Manila, nine Central Luzon and two in Bicol area.

Twenty-two people passed away from drowning, five got electrocuted, six were buried by landslide and one was hit by a fallen tree.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. had earlier ordered authorities to speed up efforts in delivering food and other aid to isolated rural villages.

In Taiwan, at least eight people were killed, more than 800 injured and one person was missing, the Central Emergency Operations Center said. Many more got displaced.

The highest number of injuries — 259 — were reported in the port city of Kaohsiung, followed by 125 in Tainan and 120 in Taichung.

An earlier Defense Ministry statement said Typhoon Gaemi moved out to the Taiwan Strait, but residents should remain cautious of wind and rain.

???????

The typhoon made landfall in China after wreaking havoc in Taiwan and the Philippines. More than 150,000 people living in the southeastern province of Fujian were relocated to safer areas.

China activated its highest-tier disaster warning, with President Xi Jinping chairing a meeting on flood control and disaster relief plans, state media said.

The Finance Ministry allocated $9.26 million of fund to support the urgent restoration of roads damaged by the flood.

Source: Anadolu Agency