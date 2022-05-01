DC’s Coolest Clothing Store Just Opened Its Second Location

Published by

InsideHook

By William Goodman Spend any time in the Union Market area of Washington, DC, during a workday, and you’ll see it’s a far cry from the crowds of brunch-hungry tourists it typically attracts on the weekend. There’s a hustle and bustle, to be certain, comprised of patrons of the market’s remaining vendors; as I scoured the 4th St NE block for parking — a rarity at any given point — the line at Mexican Fruits, a produce store in business since 1999, snaked out the front door. Across the street at the La Cosecha food hall, outdoor tables began to fill up with lunch-ready patrons. It’s quite the ju…

Read More