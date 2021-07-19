Dante Labs appoints Illumina acclaimed COO Bob Ragusa as Board Member to support the execution of its global integrated precision medicine strategy

Bob Ragusa leads Illumina global operations and is a key contributor to Illumina’s growth and global scaling.

Dante Labs integrated precision medicine offering leverages the intersection of local lab operations with centralised software and database.

Dante Labs mission is to accelerate science to patients to save more lives.

CAMBRIDGE, United Kingdom, July 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Dante Labs, a global leader in genomics and precision medicine, announced today the appointment of Bob Ragusa as a board member. Bob is the Chief Operations Officer of Illumina Inc. (NASDAQ: ILMN), the world leader in sequencing platforms.

Mr. Ragusa stated, “I am very excited to work with Dante to help bridge from improved genomic tools and scientific discovery to positive impact for patients.”

Dante Labs CEO Andrea Riposati stated, “As Illumina customers, we have been amazed by Illumina’s global customer support and operational excellence. Bob is responsible for leading these achievements and for supporting clinical and research labs globally. Bob is a life science rockstar and will help us deploy our global commercial and clinical offering for multi-omics and integrated precision medicine. The entire team at Dante Labs is excited to have his leadership and guidance to support our ambitious growth plan.”

Intersection of Data and Clinical Outcomes

Massive adoption of whole genome sequencing requires changing the paradigm of lab operations and data analysis. Dante Labs has learned the hard way and built the skills to enable massive adoption of whole genome sequencing on a global scale, by working with patients, doctors and companies in 97 countries and generating thousands of clinical and consumer reports every day.

The appointment of Bob Ragusa as a board member has a great strategic fit with the company’s global scaling and growth aspirations. Dante Labs leverages local labs to develop local domain expertise while connecting all local operations in its global network to have superior collective wisdom in every market.

Dante Labs integration of software and data with the actual biology in the labs generates unique insights and enables a continuous feedback loop.

Dante Labs acquisition of CCG has created a global excellence in precision oncology with the potential of impacting patients worldwide, with a total addressable market of $75 billion.

Dante Labs built a stellar team for population genomics and precision medicine.

Over 40 countries are actively involved in population genomics programs with many more that can benefit from genome-based preventative medicine for their citizens.

Dante Labs serves its customers across 97 countries from clinical laboratories and sequencing centres in the United Kingdom and Italy, with at least two more planned in 2021 to expand its global footprint.

About Dante Labs

Dante Labs is a global genomic data company building and commercialising a new class of transformative health and longevity applications based on whole genome sequencing and AI. Our assets include one of the largest private genome databases with research consent, a proprietary software platform designed to unleash the power of genomic data at scale and proprietary processes which enable an industrial approach to genomic sequencing.

Headquartered in Cambridge, United Kingdom, with a research laboratory in Wolverhampton, Dante Labs supported the UK Government’s urgent requirement to scale-up a high-capacity, highly automated testing solution for Covid-19, including infected patients as well as those with antibodies. Dante Labs was able to deliver by leveraging existing technology that had been developed for whole genome sequencing.

Giorgio Lodi, [email protected]. +39 0862 191 0671

www.dantelabs.com