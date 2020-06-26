Saturday, June 27, 2020

Danish premier postpones wedding for EU summit

Denmark’s prime minister has postponed her wedding due to a European Council meeting focusing on the EU budget and plans for recovery from the Covid-19 crisis.

 

“I’m so looking forward to marrying this man,” wrote Mette Frederiksen in a Facebook post that featured herself and her fiance Bo Tengberg.

 

“The Council meeting in Brussels has been convened exactly on the Saturday in July when we had planned our wedding. Damn. But, I have to do my job and protect Denmark’s interests,” she added.

 

Source: Anadolu Agency

 

